AHTD approves road projects

LITTLE ROCK, AR - An Independence County company provided the winning bid Wednesday for a resurfacing project in the Jonesboro area. According to state highway officials, Atlas Asphalt of Batesville was awarded the $1,149,777.75 contract to resurface 3.2 miles of U.S. 49 and Highway 18 between I-555 and U.S. 49 in Jonesboro.

