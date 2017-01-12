Woman pleaded guilty to murder

Woman pleaded guilty to murder

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - Accused killer Stacey Keplinger pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder of Stacy Quintana, according to Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington. As part of her plea deal, Keplinger will testify against the three other suspects , Tracey Stone, Darrell Swan, and Charles Quintana, charged in this case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Favorite Trump Nicknames 2 min I Know Joe a Loos... 58
Need help 2 min paaalease 3
Feet 10 min Guest 1
Single father in need of xmas help 12 min Needy 1
Republicans 27 min SSOB 34
New yeti cooler thieves around hilltop (Jun '14) 40 min Village 69
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 45 min Bunch Of Them 33,233
Trump And Baggers Take "Golden Showers" 49 min Obummerkickedtocurb 34
Republicans Are About To Repeal The ACA 1 hr Mr Guest 112
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC