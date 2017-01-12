Woman pleaded guilty to murder

JONESBORO, AR - Accused killer Stacey Keplinger pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder of Stacy Quintana, according to Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington. As part of her plea deal, Keplinger will testify against the three other suspects , Tracey Stone, Darrell Swan, and Charles Quintana, charged in this case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.