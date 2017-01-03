Turning 100, library to celebrate all year

It began as a "rest room," a downtown Jonesboro reading room that served as a place for women and children to sit and wait for their husbands and fathers to finish work in 1917. Now, 100 years later, the Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library has more than 160,000 books, newspapers, magazines, books on tape, DVDs and CDs at its location on Oak Avenue near downtown.

