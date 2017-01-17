Trumann School Board fires teacher
JONESBORO, AR - The Trumann School Board fired teacher Canon Hoover during a specially called school board meeting Monday, according to Superintendent Myra Graham. Graham told Region 8 News she recommended the termination of Hoover during the meeting.
