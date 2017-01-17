Report: Randy Orton Has Altercation w...

Report: Randy Orton Has Altercation with Fan at Gym

There are 1 comment on the Daily DDT story from Wednesday, titled Report: Randy Orton Has Altercation with Fan at Gym. In it, Daily DDT reports that:

WWE star Randy Orton reportedly was involved in an altercation at a gym before Monday night's live event, according to NEA Report. Anthony Martin, a local business professional and wrestling fan, went with his friends to The Trim Gym in Jonesboro, AR.

Van Buren, AR

#1 Wednesday
Wrasslin' is REAL. Yup. Uh-huh.

