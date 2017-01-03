Rep. Jett to lead Revenue and Taxation in new session
JONESBORO, AR - There were several Northeast Arkansas lawmakers appointed Monday to serve as committee and subcommittee chairs for the 2017 Arkansas General Assembly. The legislature kicked off Monday as Rep. Joe Jett, R-Success was named chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
