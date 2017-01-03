Rep. Jett to lead Revenue and Taxatio...

Rep. Jett to lead Revenue and Taxation in new session

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - There were several Northeast Arkansas lawmakers appointed Monday to serve as committee and subcommittee chairs for the 2017 Arkansas General Assembly. The legislature kicked off Monday as Rep. Joe Jett, R-Success was named chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ball caps 7 min Guest 13
Allison Munn has man hands 19 min Guest 6
Republicans Are About To Repeal The ACA 54 min Farley Smartin 33
where is the dirtiest public bathroom in Jonesb... 1 hr Ben 15
Attorney 1 hr guest 6
It's Official, Trump has the biggest ego 1 hr Mr Guest 16
Official: FLL shooter told FBI that gov't contr... 2 hr Guest 7
Republicans 2 hr liberalism is crime 29
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,096

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC