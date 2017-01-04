Records
Kai and Amy Rorex of Walnut Ridge have announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, born Dec. 20, 2016, at St. Bernard's Birthcare Center in Jonesboro. Grandparents are Jeff King of Hoxie, Debbie King, John Jr. and Melody Fender, all of Walnut Ridge, and Bo and Shawn Rorex of Swifton.
