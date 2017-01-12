Police department reactivates Street ...

Police department reactivates Street Crimes Unit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - The Jonesboro Police Department reactivated their former PROWL Unit at the start of the new year. The unit, now known as the Street Crimes Unit, will operate under the Special Operations Division of the police department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 min Bunch Of Them 33,206
Trump And Baggers Take "Golden Showers" 42 min SSOB 9
vroom vroom 48 min guest 1
Obama Claims To Be The Â“Father Of The Tea PartyÂ” 1 hr ButtHurtLeftiesRF... 6
WaPo Reporter Caught Sneaking Photos of Rex Til... 1 hr ButtHurtLeftiesRF... 2
VIDEO: Paul Joseph Watson vs Leftists (Best Mom... 1 hr ButtHurtLeftiesRF... 33
Republicans Are About To Repeal The ACA 1 hr Hidden Saint 68
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC