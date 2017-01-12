Police department reactivates Street Crimes Unit
JONESBORO, AR - The Jonesboro Police Department reactivated their former PROWL Unit at the start of the new year. The unit, now known as the Street Crimes Unit, will operate under the Special Operations Division of the police department.
