Police arrest several people followin...

Police arrest several people following apartment search

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - Police arrested six people after finding multiple guns and drugs inside a Jonesboro apartment. While searching for Yamiah Leshae McFarland, who was wanted on a felony bench warrant, officers with the Street Crimes Unit went to a home in the 300-block of Melrose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans Are About To Repeal The ACA 7 min Guest 30
Allison Munn has man hands 9 min guest 1
Republicans 29 min liberalism is lunacy 28
It's Official, Trump has the biggest ego 35 min Jerry T Boner 5
New Jonesboro TV Station KJNB (Aug '15) 39 min joe. 22
Need an obgyn 47 min Guest1 4
Official: FLL shooter told FBI that gov't contr... 1 hr Fo Show 5
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,346 • Total comments across all topics: 277,757,805

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC