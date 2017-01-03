Police arrest several people following apartment search
JONESBORO, AR - Police arrested six people after finding multiple guns and drugs inside a Jonesboro apartment. While searching for Yamiah Leshae McFarland, who was wanted on a felony bench warrant, officers with the Street Crimes Unit went to a home in the 300-block of Melrose.
