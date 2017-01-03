Multiple vehicle accident sends one to hospital
JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police worked a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Johnson and Red Wolf Tuesday evening. Officers said one person was sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
