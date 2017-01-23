MAPC to consider site plan for proposed restaurant
JONESBORO, AR - A development company is requesting a preliminary plat review for a "proposed restaurant" to be constructed on the old fairground property in Jonesboro. The request will be considered by the city's Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
