Man puts pillow over woman's face, attempted to suffocate her

JONESBORO, AR - A man is being held in the Craighead County jail Thursday after he reportedly tried to choke his girlfriend with a pillow, Jonesboro police said. Twenty-one year old Dashawn Cartez Pruitt of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery after an incident early Thursday.

