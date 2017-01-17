Man puts pillow over woman's face, at...

Man puts pillow over woman's face, attempted to suffocate her

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - A man is being held in the Craighead County jail Thursday after he reportedly tried to choke his girlfriend with a pillow, Jonesboro police said. Twenty-one year old Dashawn Cartez Pruitt of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery after an incident early Thursday.

