Local cab drivers report thefts from company vehicles
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR - A local cab company might be keeping a close eye on its vehicles after two drivers reported thefts this week. An employee with the Craighead County Cab Company reported to Jonesboro police on Friday that one of his customers stole medicine out of the cab he was driving Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I found Rupert
|25 min
|guest
|1
|Grab Them
|56 min
|Senpai
|6
|Spicer = fake news
|1 hr
|Mr Guest
|43
|President Donald J Trump
|1 hr
|SSOB
|106
|Video: Idiots React to Trump Inauguration!
|1 hr
|guest
|24
|Declassified: C.I.A. Admits Plan To Turn Women ...
|1 hr
|Pookie
|2
|Millions protesting Trump
|1 hr
|guest
|78
|CNN needs to fire Van Jones
|4 hr
|FingDemocratWhine...
|75
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC