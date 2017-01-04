Lessons from Memphis
There are 3 comments on the Arkansas Online story from Wednesday, titled Lessons from Memphis. In it, Arkansas Online reports that:
The traffic was heavy as we drove down Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro on the morning of Dec. 17. The destination was the Convocation Center on the campus of Arkansas State University.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
|
#1 Wednesday
Gee. I wonder what could be the problem?
|
“Why So Serious”
Since: Aug 14
2,561
Location hidden
|
#2 Wednesday
From the article: "There always will be high crime rates in neighborhoods where there are large numbers of young men raised in poverty in single-parent or no-parent households"
That's a very indirect way to say "black".
|
#3 Wednesday
I have not (yet) seen an all (or nearly all) non-black community, have so much trouble with themselves. My experience in white communities has been; mind your own business and I'll mind mine. In other words, don't start trouble, won't be trouble. But, I look at mostly black communities and see; I'll start trouble because you looked at me funny. I been dissed. Now that is truly stupid. Theres only one cure for that much stupid.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Deckelman (Sep '09)
|19 min
|Someone who knows
|13
|Someone Explain To Me :
|35 min
|Who Knows Joe__
|12
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|post Reply
|33,088
|Violent Racist Alt Left..
|4 hr
|Who Knows Joe__
|12
|Sully's
|5 hr
|Jonesboro
|18
|ObamaÂ’s Legacy: Communist Party USA Is Experien... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Guess
|35
|Sub police station on Johnson avenue?
|5 hr
|Guest
|2
|Make America Sick Again
|10 hr
|reasonable enough
|49
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC