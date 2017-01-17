There are on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Sunday Jan 15, titled JPD: Woman arrested on drug and child endangerment charges. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - A Jonesboro woman was arrested Saturday after a four-year-old child reportedly tried to eat meth in front of a police officer, Jonesboro police said Sunday. Sarah Claire Robinette of Jonesboro faces felony drug possession, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and violating probation charges after the arrest.

