JPD: Woman arrested on drug and child endangerment charges
There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Sunday Jan 15, titled JPD: Woman arrested on drug and child endangerment charges. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - A Jonesboro woman was arrested Saturday after a four-year-old child reportedly tried to eat meth in front of a police officer, Jonesboro police said Sunday. Sarah Claire Robinette of Jonesboro faces felony drug possession, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and violating probation charges after the arrest.
