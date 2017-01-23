JPD: Search leads to drug arrests
JONESBORO, AR - A traffic stop Friday night led authorities to find high-grade marijuana, cocaine paraphernalia, and firearms, according to the Jonesboro Police Department. Gary Seth Rose and Jordan Kyle Thompson of Jonesboro were arrested around 10:30 p.m. Friday after Officer Zachary McQuay said he saw a silver Ford Mustang, turning from the outside lane on Union Street to the inside lane on Oak Avenue.
