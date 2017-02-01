JPD: Pringles can with false bottom l...

JPD: Pringles can with false bottom leads to arrest

There are 2 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Sunday Jan 29, titled JPD: Pringles can with false bottom leads to arrest. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - A weekend probation search has a Jonesboro man facing a multitude of charges after authorities found drugs and firearms. Corrie Versie of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance , simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

zoinx

Jonesboro, AR

#1 Sunday Jan 29
ahh the old fake-bottom Pringles can trick.
zoinx

Jonesboro, AR

#2 Sunday Jan 29
foiled again lefty
Jonesboro, AR

