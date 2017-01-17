JPD: Pornography sent to 12-year-old

JPD: Pornography sent to 12-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police are looking for a person who sent an explicit photo to a 12-year-old girl while she was riding the school bus. According to the police report, an officer went to Nettleton Junior High School Wednesday after getting a call from school officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Latest Electoral Projection Shows Clinton With ... 2 min Mansass is a Commie 27
Obama refers to himself 40 times during Cubs vi... 3 min guest 12
New ABC / WaPo Poll Shows Drop In Trump Favorab... 4 min guest 10
Outraged Americans Demand Obama Impeachment, D... 4 min Let God Sort Them... 1
ItÂ’s time to face facts: ObamaÂ’s presidency was... 7 min SuckanMansass 8
Desperate: Democrat Calls For Trump Impeachment... 18 min SSOB 14
News Car torched, police investigating 23 min guest 1
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,418 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC