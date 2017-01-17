JPD: Pornography sent to 12-year-old
JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police are looking for a person who sent an explicit photo to a 12-year-old girl while she was riding the school bus. According to the police report, an officer went to Nettleton Junior High School Wednesday after getting a call from school officials.
