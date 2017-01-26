Jonesboro revives Street Crimes Unit

Jonesboro revives Street Crimes Unit

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A specialized police patrol unit activated in 2005 but discontinued two years ago because of a lack of personnel has been reactivated in Jonesboro, said Lt. Jim Chambers, who will oversee the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asian grocery store (Nov '11) 21 min justme-123 25
thanks a billion! drudgereport dominates news t... 1 hr Guest 6
Outside Looking In 1 hr Guest 8
How to pay for THE WALL 2 hr SSOB 39
Shia LaBeouf Is An MK Ultra Mind Control Victim 5 hr guest 9
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr holder 33,508
So Let Me Get This Straight 6 hr SLATER 20
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,559 • Total comments across all topics: 278,351,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC