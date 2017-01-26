Jonesboro revives Street Crimes Unit
A specialized police patrol unit activated in 2005 but discontinued two years ago because of a lack of personnel has been reactivated in Jonesboro, said Lt. Jim Chambers, who will oversee the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asian grocery store (Nov '11)
|21 min
|justme-123
|25
|thanks a billion! drudgereport dominates news t...
|1 hr
|Guest
|6
|Outside Looking In
|1 hr
|Guest
|8
|How to pay for THE WALL
|2 hr
|SSOB
|39
|Shia LaBeouf Is An MK Ultra Mind Control Victim
|5 hr
|guest
|9
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|holder
|33,508
|So Let Me Get This Straight
|6 hr
|SLATER
|20
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC