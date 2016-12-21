Jonesboro man rehabilitates wildlife
Jonesboro veterinarian Archie Ryan has removed shotgun pellets from bald eagles, repaired broken wings of red-tailed hawks and driven Mississippi kites to Louisiana so the birds could catch up with their migrating flock after they've recuperated. Ryan, 55, is one of 11 people in the state approved by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to help injured migratory birds back to health.
