House approves bill to enhance penalties for criminals who target law enforcement

LITTLE ROCK, AR - A person who commits a crime against a former or current law enforcement officer, first responder or a family member of a current or former law enforcement officer would face an enhanced sentence under a bill approved Monday by the Arkansas House. The state House voted 94-2 , with two present, in favor of House Bill 1172, sponsored by Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro.

