Farmer named administrator at St. Bernards Clopton Clinic
JONESBORO, AR - Carole Farmer has been named administrator at St. Bernards Clopton Clinic. A native of Palestine, AR, Farmer served as assistant administrator at the clinic from July 2006 until she assumed administrator responsibilities earlier this month.
