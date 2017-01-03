Family releases balloons in honor of ...

Family releases balloons in honor of woman killed in crash

Saturday Jan 7

JONESBORO, AR - Geraldine Anderson's family gathered together at the intersection Main Street and Johnson Avenue Saturday to honor her life. Anderson died in a car crash in November and Friday would have been her 70th birthday.

