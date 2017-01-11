Disc Golf Pro Tour

Disc Golf Pro Tour

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: KDXY-FM Jonesboro

The Disc Golf Pro Tour has added the Jonesboro Open to its calendar for the 2017 disc golf season. The Disc Golf Pro Tour consists of nine tournaments held from early March to mid-September and will conclude with the Tour Championship the weekend of October 19-22.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDXY-FM Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asu lady basketball 5 min Runnng joe 1
Is there a HIENIE BLEECHING spa in Jonesboro? 33 min Rupert B Jigglebo... 3
News JPD: Woman arrested on drug and child endangerm... 40 min guest 1
Grocery Coupons 42 min Guest1 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr BARNEYII 33,297
Can someone please tell me what donna dabo look... (Jul '10) 1 hr Maggie Jackson 147
Trump And Baggers Take "Golden Showers" 1 hr Barfly Lexi 55
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,939,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC