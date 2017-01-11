Disc Golf Pro Tour
The Disc Golf Pro Tour has added the Jonesboro Open to its calendar for the 2017 disc golf season. The Disc Golf Pro Tour consists of nine tournaments held from early March to mid-September and will conclude with the Tour Championship the weekend of October 19-22.
