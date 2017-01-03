County assessor warns residents about 'possible scam' calls
JONESBORO, AR - A county assessor released a statement to warn residents about possible scam calls. Craighead County Assessor Hannah Towell said Thursday some people are reportedly receiving calls from her office stating their "assessment is late or incorrect and that money is owed."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Know any good plumbers? (Nov '10)
|4 min
|where_is_waldo
|11
|Good paying jobs
|53 min
|Guest
|6
|Here's how fake news works
|1 hr
|HZR
|8
|Anyone had liposuction?
|1 hr
|Guest1
|3
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|33,115
|rbj, chm, disclaimer, ssob, arkansaw, bf the pe...
|3 hr
|Arkansaw
|3
|Hillary Clinton for Mayor of New York?
|3 hr
|Hidden Saint
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC