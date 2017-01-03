County assessor warns residents about...

County assessor warns residents about 'possible scam' calls

Read more: KAIT-TV

JONESBORO, AR - A county assessor released a statement to warn residents about possible scam calls. Craighead County Assessor Hannah Towell said Thursday some people are reportedly receiving calls from her office stating their "assessment is late or incorrect and that money is owed."

