City seeks camp contract with softball great Jennie Finch
JONESBORO, AR - The city of Jonesboro plans to partner with softball great Jennie Finch for a two-day camp in 2017. Tuesday, the Jonesboro City Council Finance Committee will consider a resolution to contract with Finch for the Jennie Finch Softball Camp Nov. 4-5, 2017.
