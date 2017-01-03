City seeks camp contract with softbal...

City seeks camp contract with softball great Jennie Finch

JONESBORO, AR - The city of Jonesboro plans to partner with softball great Jennie Finch for a two-day camp in 2017. Tuesday, the Jonesboro City Council Finance Committee will consider a resolution to contract with Finch for the Jennie Finch Softball Camp Nov. 4-5, 2017.

