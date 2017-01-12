"Broken hearted" dog available for ad...

"Broken hearted" dog available for adoption Friday

JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro Animal Control says a dog found on Dan Avenue, who refused to leave his deceased mate , will be available for adoption Fri., Jan. 13. Animal Control posted an update on their Facebook page Monday to the dog's condition. Though he appeared healthy, when they found the dog Thursday, Jan. 5, they were concerned that he may die of a "broken heart".

