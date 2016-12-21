At 10: Meet the first baby born in Jonesboro this year
Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, meet the first baby born in a Jonesboro hospital in 2017. See what her parents say about bringing Lyric into the world on New Year's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
