Animal Control: dog refused to leave ...

Animal Control: dog refused to leave deceased mate's side

There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV story from Thursday Jan 5, titled Animal Control: dog refused to leave deceased mate's side.

JONESBORO, AR - From all outward appearances, a dog recently picked up by Animal Control in Jonesboro is fine. However, officers say he's hurting on the inside.

Los Angeles, CA

Some dogs are better than most people.

