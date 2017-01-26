2 bills hit at texting by drivers

With proposals to make penalties for texting while driving more like the sanctions for drunken driving, Arkansas joins a growing number of states searching for responses to a sharp rise in traffic fatalities, thousands of which are attributed to distracted driving. "It's pretty clear it's a problem," said state Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock.

