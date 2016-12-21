Woman admits to shooting uncle over argument about "bunk dope"
There are 2 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Woman admits to shooting uncle over argument about "bunk dope".
SHARP COUNTY, AR - Authorities in Sharp County say a woman admitted to shooting her uncle because she thought he gave her "bunk dope." The shooting happened Dec. 14 on 69 Wilderness Drive in Hardy.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
typical white trash hillbilly bllsht
#2 Wednesday Dec 21
I bet the Russians did it.
