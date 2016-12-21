Woman admits to shooting uncle over a...

Woman admits to shooting uncle over argument about "bunk dope"

There are 2 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Woman admits to shooting uncle over argument about "bunk dope". In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

SHARP COUNTY, AR - Authorities in Sharp County say a woman admitted to shooting her uncle because she thought he gave her "bunk dope." The shooting happened Dec. 14 on 69 Wilderness Drive in Hardy.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
guest766

Jonesboro, AR

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
typical white trash hillbilly bllsht

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Conway, AR

#2 Wednesday Dec 21
I bet the Russians did it.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 13 min Brenda 32,888
Case Closed! Trump Was Right, ObamaÂ’s Birth Cer... 28 min Mr Guest 13
The People Vs The Electoral College 36 min Rupedog 14
Donald Trump 49 min DaddyO 3
Are they stupid or insane or both? 1 hr West 11th 27
Are you still looking for the perfect Mother's ... (Apr '09) 2 hr liberalismisallfu... 15
Gays 3 hr MrFartmanGuestsux... 17
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,530

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC