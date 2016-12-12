Suspects In Weekend Fayetteville Shooting Identified
Three people were arrested as suspects in the shooting, Shana Lunnie, 30, of Jonesboro; Roosevelt Smith, 28, of Fayetteville; and Marshall Williams, 29, of Lake City, who are all facing charges of first and second degree battery and engaging in violent criminal group activity, according to their preliminary reports. Around 9:30 Sunday morning, Fayetteville police responded to a call involving a person with a gun at W. Deane Street and N. Porter Road.
