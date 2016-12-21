Slideshow: Dec. 25-31 mug shots
There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Sunday Dec 25, titled Slideshow: Dec. 25-31 mug shots. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - The following are mug shots of individuals arrested on a variety of charges during the week of Dec. 25-31 by local authorities in Craighead County. This photo gallery is updated daily.
#1 Monday Dec 19
What has happened to this town?
Do you suppose this sort of thing has always been going on, but we never heard about it for lack of an outlet?
