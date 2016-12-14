Clay and Desaray Bibb of Lone Tree, Colo., have announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, on Dec. 7, 2016, at Sky Ridge Women's Hospital in Lone Tree, Colo. Grandparents are Ginger Bibb of Walnut Ridge, the late John Bibb and the late Crystal Karie Palinckx.

