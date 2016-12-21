Records
There are 7 comments on the Times-Dispatch story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Records. In it, Times-Dispatch reports that:
Richard and Chasidy Morgan Tate have announced the birth of a daughter, born Dec. 7, 2016, at NEA Baptist in Jonesboro. The baby weighed seven pounds, eight ounces, and has been named Emersyn Rose Tate.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
This town needs to change
#2 Wednesday Dec 21
Move.
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
Why?
Since: Nov 16
62
#5 Wednesday
What changes do you think would help it, Guest Paragould?
#6 Thursday
For the people who put a " thumbs down" on my post, yes this town needs change, but, what town doesn't? The original thread was a simple birth announcement, why would that signify change? Had you posted a "criminal record" that showed a heinous crime, then I would understand the reason for the post, but the lack of information, does not justify the need for change. Whoever started the thread, should write for an online publication because they too, fail to provide adequate information.
#7 Thursday
Changed or disappeared.
United States
#8 Yesterday
Nothing wrong with Jtown that getting rid of liberals and other Satan worshipers wouldn't fix.
