Panel's topic justice selection

Panel's topic justice selection

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: NWAonline

A proposal to end the election of Arkansas Supreme Court justices drew two lawyers and two judges to a panel discussion Thursday night in Little Rock. The Arkansas Bar Association hosted the panel -- the last in a series held across the state -- at the University of Arkansas' Clinton School of Public Service ahead of a planned meeting of the association's Board of Delegates today to decide whether to support a proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 11 min Brenda 32,888
Case Closed! Trump Was Right, ObamaÂ’s Birth Cer... 26 min Mr Guest 13
The People Vs The Electoral College 35 min Rupedog 14
Donald Trump 48 min DaddyO 3
Are they stupid or insane or both? 1 hr West 11th 27
Are you still looking for the perfect Mother's ... (Apr '09) 2 hr liberalismisallfu... 15
Gays 3 hr MrFartmanGuestsux... 17
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,509

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC