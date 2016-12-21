New Details: Allegations of theft led to Brookland police chief's firing

JONESBORO, AR - Thursday UPDATE: Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones told Region 8 News, a state legislative audit was requested by Second Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's office to investigate the mishandling of money being taken in at the police department and brought to the Brookland City Hall. Jones said after the audit came in, Rusher was placed on administrative leave and after further investigation and additional findings by the city, it was decided it was in the best interest of the city to terminate Rusher.

