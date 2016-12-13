More on the continuing effort to preserve punishing landlord-tenant law
There are 1 comment on the Arkansas Times story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled More on the continuing effort to preserve punishing landlord-tenant law. In it, Arkansas Times reports that:
I wrote yesterday of legislation filed by Sen. Blake Johnson to modify existing Arkansas landlord-tenant law that allows misdemeanor arrests for failure to pay rent. After an initial error on my part, I updated the post to reflect the assessment of tenants' rights advocates that the Johnson bill is little improvement on the worst rental law in the country and meant mainly to preserve the old practice, imperiled by a series of court rulings.
#1 Thursday
Rental laws in Arkansas need to be overhauled. The biggest problem renters face comes from people such as Jim Lindsey who lobby to keep these laws in place! The power and influence he welds, in Arkansas, is extreme. It's a shame that there are so many people, with authority, who seek to continually abuse that power for the sake of a larger profit margin.
There are no laws on the books that protect the rights of a tenant. If your roof blows off in a storm, nothing is required of the landlord to fix it, and the renter is still accountable for the rent!!! You don't have to have a roof but the landlord can still collect his rent!
