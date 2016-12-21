There are on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Monday Dec 26, titled JPD: Vehicle break-ins mar holiday season. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police spent the holidays investigating at least a dozen vehicle break-ins around the city, with the suspected thieves taking everything from a military helmet to a 9 mm handgun. The break-ins, according to police, happened between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 in the 3700-block of Lexee Drive, the 500-block of State Street, the 1000-block of Scott Street, the 900-block of Pomona Drive, the 1400-block of Mays Road, 1600-block of Tonya Drive, 2100-block of Sweet Gum, 1500-block of Mitzi Lane, 3800-block of Harrisburg Road, and the 2600-block of Gleen Place.

