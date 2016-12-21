There are on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled JPD: Four arrested in shoplifting case. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - It was a busy holiday season after four women were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of shoplifting over 200 pieces of clothing worth $8,100 from a store. Brenda Lee Haskins, Joshlin M. Ames, Cassandra Marie Vann and Veta Lee Jones, all of Jonesboro, were arrested after Jonesboro police went to J.C. Penney, 3000 East Highland Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

