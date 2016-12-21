JPD: Four arrested in shoplifting case

JPD: Four arrested in shoplifting case

There are 3 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled JPD: Four arrested in shoplifting case. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - It was a busy holiday season after four women were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of shoplifting over 200 pieces of clothing worth $8,100 from a store. Brenda Lee Haskins, Joshlin M. Ames, Cassandra Marie Vann and Veta Lee Jones, all of Jonesboro, were arrested after Jonesboro police went to J.C. Penney, 3000 East Highland Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
guest

Atlanta, GA

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
This picture is racist. This thread is racist. White people are racists. America is racist!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
scared

Jonesboro, AR

#2 Thursday Dec 22
Why is the woman in the bottom picture looking so mean at me? Now i'm scared.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
chink in the armor

United States

#3 Thursday Dec 22
all knee grows. there's a surprise.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can someone please help me 11 min Barton Farley 1
Obama Quietly Signs The Â‘Countering Disinformat... 20 min SSOB 5
FUNDRAISER being organized 41 min SSOB 10
Did Snowden help the Russians? 42 min Mr Guest 39
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 43 min Red Neckerson 32,922
Case Closed! Trump Was Right, ObamaÂ’s Birth Cer... 52 min Mr Guest 25
California going to leave 54 min guest 1
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,458

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC