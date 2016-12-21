JPD: Cigarettes lead to knife fight

There are 10 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Thursday Dec 15, titled JPD: Cigarettes lead to knife fight. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - A Texas woman was being held Thursday in the Craighead County jail after she reportedly threw a knife at her cousin for not bringing cigarettes back from the store, Jonesboro police said. Mystic Thomas of Killeen, Texas was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after police went to an apartment in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

guest

Atlanta, GA

#2 Thursday Dec 15
Betcha she supported Trump.

Judged:

10

10

10

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
inbredsvotedClii ntonObama

United States

#3 Thursday Dec 15
guest wrote:
Betcha she supported Trump.
Betcha your grandpa is your daddy.

Judged:

7

7

7

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Van Buren, AR

#5 Friday Dec 16
guest wrote:
Betcha she supported Trump.
This is interesting.

If you had said "Betcha she supported Clinton" you would have been called racist and worse. But look at all the hate the Trump voters, who evidently have less of a sense of humor than Democrats, put on you.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

United States

#6 Friday Dec 16
guest wrote:
<quoted text>

This is interesting.

If you had said "Betcha she supported Clinton" you would have been called racist and worse. But look at all the hate the Trump voters, who evidently have less of a sense of humor than Democrats, put on you.
If that is how you see what is here you are illiterate as well as insane.

Judged:

5

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Atlanta, GA

#7 Friday Dec 16
guest wrote:
<quoted text>

If that is how you see what is here you are illiterate as well as insane.
Ironic.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
American

La Grange, KY

#10 Saturday Dec 17
guest wrote:
Betcha she supported Trump.
Guess what? He won! Aren't your bags packed yet?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
dylann roof

Stone Mountain, GA

#11 Saturday Dec 17
White power text me this dylann roof

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
drycelery

Since: Dec 16

3

Location hidden
#12 Saturday Dec 17
lol i love how these people really arguing over trump and hillary on a news story. i also love how the rednecks have been supporting trump since his WWE days, or should i say "rasslin" days.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
UnURkidsRcrimina llyinsane

Providence, UT

#14 Sunday Dec 18
drycelery wrote:
lol i love how these people really arguing over trump and hillary on a news story. i also love how the rednecks have been supporting trump since his WWE days, or should i say "rasslin" days.
What's really funny is your false sense of superiority. I laugh about idiots like you every day at work when I'm dealing with all the crackhead babies and mental deficient kids born with fetal alcohol syndrome because people like you are too stupid to have yourselves spayed and neutered instead of spitting out more gene pool losers. It's easy to see why you associate yourselves with the scum of the earth like the Clintons and Obamas, it is another manifestation of your genetic mental retardation.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
drycelery

Since: Dec 16

3

Location hidden
#15 Sunday Dec 18
UnURkidsRcriminallyinsane wrote:
<quoted text>

What's really funny is your false sense of superiority. I laugh about idiots like you every day at work when I'm dealing with all the crackhead babies and mental deficient kids born with fetal alcohol syndrome because people like you are too stupid to have yourselves spayed and neutered instead of spitting out more gene pool losers. It's easy to see why you associate yourselves with the scum of the earth like the Clintons and Obamas, it is another manifestation of your genetic mental retardation.
There is no need for all this aggression, I was just making a harmless joke, and it seems like you took that shit to heart...calm down.

Also, this topic is literally titled "JPD: Cigarettes lead to knife fight", we shouldn't even be arguing over something so foolish as the Trump/Hillary argument. I am going to say that I did vote for Hillary, but Trump won, and I just have to suck it up...and so does everyone else. He is going to be President, there is no need for an argument about it.

Please, I didn't mean any harm to you, the people you care about or anyone else.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

