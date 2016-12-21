There are on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Thursday Dec 15, titled JPD: Cigarettes lead to knife fight. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - A Texas woman was being held Thursday in the Craighead County jail after she reportedly threw a knife at her cousin for not bringing cigarettes back from the store, Jonesboro police said. Mystic Thomas of Killeen, Texas was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after police went to an apartment in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

