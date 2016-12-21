JPD: Cigarettes lead to knife fight
JONESBORO, AR - A Texas woman was being held Thursday in the Craighead County jail after she reportedly threw a knife at her cousin for not bringing cigarettes back from the store, Jonesboro police said. Mystic Thomas of Killeen, Texas was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after police went to an apartment in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
#2 Thursday Dec 15
Betcha she supported Trump.
United States
#3 Thursday Dec 15
Betcha your grandpa is your daddy.
#5 Friday Dec 16
This is interesting.
If you had said "Betcha she supported Clinton" you would have been called racist and worse. But look at all the hate the Trump voters, who evidently have less of a sense of humor than Democrats, put on you.
United States
#6 Friday Dec 16
If that is how you see what is here you are illiterate as well as insane.
#7 Friday Dec 16
Ironic.
#10 Saturday Dec 17
Guess what? He won! Aren't your bags packed yet?
#11 Saturday Dec 17
White power text me this dylann roof
Since: Dec 16
3
Location hidden
#12 Saturday Dec 17
lol i love how these people really arguing over trump and hillary on a news story. i also love how the rednecks have been supporting trump since his WWE days, or should i say "rasslin" days.
#14 Sunday Dec 18
What's really funny is your false sense of superiority. I laugh about idiots like you every day at work when I'm dealing with all the crackhead babies and mental deficient kids born with fetal alcohol syndrome because people like you are too stupid to have yourselves spayed and neutered instead of spitting out more gene pool losers. It's easy to see why you associate yourselves with the scum of the earth like the Clintons and Obamas, it is another manifestation of your genetic mental retardation.
Since: Dec 16
3
Location hidden
#15 Sunday Dec 18
There is no need for all this aggression, I was just making a harmless joke, and it seems like you took that shit to heart...calm down.
Also, this topic is literally titled "JPD: Cigarettes lead to knife fight", we shouldn't even be arguing over something so foolish as the Trump/Hillary argument. I am going to say that I did vote for Hillary, but Trump won, and I just have to suck it up...and so does everyone else. He is going to be President, there is no need for an argument about it.
Please, I didn't mean any harm to you, the people you care about or anyone else.
