Jonesboro to collect Christmas trees starting Jan. 5
JONESBORO, AR - The city of Jonesboro will get into the post-Christmas spirit and help the environment at the same time, starting early next year. According to Jonesboro communications director Bill Campbell, the city will begin collecting discarded Christmas trees from Jan. 5 to Jan. 20. The trees must be live, have all of the icicles and decorations removed and must be placed at the edge of the grass close to the road.
