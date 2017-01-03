Jonesboro police investigating double...

Jonesboro police investigating double murder

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: KFVS12

JPD Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes states officers were called to a house in the 200-block of Miller St. around 8:30 p.m. by a relative of one of the men after they discovered the bodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taco Rio (May '13) 51 min boneman 39
St.benards watch you piss ?! 52 min boneman 4
who is selling meth? 54 min boneman 1
2017 President Trump 2 hr guest 71
thank you so much 2 hr guest 27
H&R Block Emerald Loan (Dec '10) 4 hr Truth 239
Circus close to Craighead Forest (Jul '12) 4 hr Vickidd 19
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,587,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC