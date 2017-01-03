Jonesboro police investigating double murder
JPD Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes states officers were called to a house in the 200-block of Miller St. around 8:30 p.m. by a relative of one of the men after they discovered the bodies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taco Rio (May '13)
|51 min
|boneman
|39
|St.benards watch you piss ?!
|52 min
|boneman
|4
|who is selling meth?
|54 min
|boneman
|1
|2017 President Trump
|2 hr
|guest
|71
|thank you so much
|2 hr
|guest
|27
|H&R Block Emerald Loan (Dec '10)
|4 hr
|Truth
|239
|Circus close to Craighead Forest (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|Vickidd
|19
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC