Jonesboro man killed in Sunday crash
JONESBORO, AR - A Jonesboro man died in a 2-vehicle crash. According to a Jonesboro Police Department crash report, 43-year-old Stephen Carnathan of Jonesboro was driving on Dan Avenue Sunday morning when he crossed the center line and hit a semi's trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|11 min
|Brenda
|32,888
|Case Closed! Trump Was Right, ObamaÂ’s Birth Cer...
|26 min
|Mr Guest
|13
|The People Vs The Electoral College
|35 min
|Rupedog
|14
|Donald Trump
|48 min
|DaddyO
|3
|Are they stupid or insane or both?
|1 hr
|West 11th
|27
|Are you still looking for the perfect Mother's ... (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|liberalismisallfu...
|15
|Gays
|3 hr
|MrFartmanGuestsux...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC