Jonesboro business announces plans to expand
A Jonesboro-based business announced plans to expand their operation across state lines and overseas. Ultimate Air Trampoline Park, which opened in Jonesboro earlier this year, will open new locations in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Stillwater, Oklahoma and Maui, Hawaii in 2017, Buddy Caubble told Region 8 News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Snowden help the Russians?
|4 min
|Guest
|68
|ObamaÂ’s legacy is a devastated Democratic Party
|6 min
|Guest
|7
|Help, I need some
|26 min
|no chaos at all
|6
|the great and wonderful works from the honest
|27 min
|no chaos at all
|1
|sounding the trump et before other men
|42 min
|no chaos at all
|1
|To marry or not to marry
|49 min
|no chaos at all
|1
|California going to leave
|1 hr
|TGR
|23
|Trump orange spray tan
|1 hr
|SSOB
|27
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC