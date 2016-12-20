Jonesboro business announces plans to expand

A Jonesboro-based business announced plans to expand their operation across state lines and overseas. Ultimate Air Trampoline Park, which opened in Jonesboro earlier this year, will open new locations in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Stillwater, Oklahoma and Maui, Hawaii in 2017, Buddy Caubble told Region 8 News.

