Cure Bowl, Arkansas State Red Wolves vs Central Florida Knights: TV channel, time, live score updates, how to watch live stream online In this Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Arkansas State defensive end Ja'Von Rolland-Jones hands off a wresting belt to defensive lineman Donovan Ransom after an interception against Missouri, in Jonesboro, Ark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.