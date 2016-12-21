Crimestoppers: Who ripped off an 85-y...

There are 4 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Crimestoppers: Who ripped off an 85-year-old woman?. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - An 85-year-old victim is out $600. Who would steal from an old woman? Jonesboro Police said this week they have a suspect on camera.

guest

Los Angeles, CA

#1 Wednesday Dec 14
TRUMP!!!

It was Trump and the RUSSIANS!!!

SSOB

Saint Ann, MO

#2 Wednesday Dec 14
guest wrote:
TRUMP!!!

It was Trump and the RUSSIANS!!!
I would not be shocked.

Guest

Jonesboro, AR

#5 Friday Dec 16
Thought elderly people were supposed to be "old and wise"

BlownPiston

Babylon, NY

#6 Friday Dec 16
Could be Hillary ... she once kicked an older lady.

