Crimestoppers: Who ripped off an 85-year-old woman?
There are 4 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Crimestoppers: Who ripped off an 85-year-old woman?. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - An 85-year-old victim is out $600. Who would steal from an old woman? Jonesboro Police said this week they have a suspect on camera.
#1 Wednesday Dec 14
TRUMP!!!
It was Trump and the RUSSIANS!!!
#2 Wednesday Dec 14
I would not be shocked.
#5 Friday Dec 16
Thought elderly people were supposed to be "old and wise"
#6 Friday Dec 16
Could be Hillary ... she once kicked an older lady.
