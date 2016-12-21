Camfil APC Appoints Vice President for Americas

Camfil Air Pollution Control has appointed Graeme Bell to the position of Vice President of Camfil APC Americas. He will relocate from Europe to Camfil APC corporate headquarters in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where he will hold full responsibility for the manufacturing, technical and training facility there as well as North and South American sales operations for the company's dust, mist and fume collection products.

