Camfil APC Appoints Vice President for Americas
Camfil Air Pollution Control has appointed Graeme Bell to the position of Vice President of Camfil APC Americas. He will relocate from Europe to Camfil APC corporate headquarters in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where he will hold full responsibility for the manufacturing, technical and training facility there as well as North and South American sales operations for the company's dust, mist and fume collection products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Machine Shop.
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|11 min
|Brenda
|32,888
|Case Closed! Trump Was Right, ObamaÂ’s Birth Cer...
|26 min
|Mr Guest
|13
|The People Vs The Electoral College
|34 min
|Rupedog
|14
|Donald Trump
|47 min
|DaddyO
|3
|Are they stupid or insane or both?
|1 hr
|West 11th
|27
|Are you still looking for the perfect Mother's ... (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|liberalismisallfu...
|15
|Gays
|3 hr
|MrFartmanGuestsux...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC