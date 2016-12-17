There are on the NWAonline story from Saturday Dec 17, titled Arctic air headed for Arkansas. In it, NWAonline reports that:

Highway Department workers Benjie McKenzie, and Dustin McCool tighten chains securing a salt-spreading unit to a dump truck at a work yard Friday in North Little Rock as crews prepare for possible dicey weather during the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop by more than 40 degrees this evening as a blast of cold, Arctic air hits the state, bringing blustery winds, storms and a chance for snow, forecasters said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NWAonline.