Arctic air headed for Arkansas

Arctic air headed for Arkansas

There are 2 comments on the NWAonline story from Saturday Dec 17, titled Arctic air headed for Arkansas. In it, NWAonline reports that:

Highway Department workers Benjie McKenzie, and Dustin McCool tighten chains securing a salt-spreading unit to a dump truck at a work yard Friday in North Little Rock as crews prepare for possible dicey weather during the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop by more than 40 degrees this evening as a blast of cold, Arctic air hits the state, bringing blustery winds, storms and a chance for snow, forecasters said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Now_What-

“LMAO At You”

Since: Jul 16

1,364

Next door to you,

#1 Saturday Dec 17
NO, No say it's not so.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Deplorableknuckl edragger

Newport, AR

#3 Saturday Dec 17
Now_What- wrote:
NO, No say it's not so.
It's those pesky Russians fault.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 12 min Brenda 32,888
Case Closed! Trump Was Right, ObamaÂ’s Birth Cer... 27 min Mr Guest 13
The People Vs The Electoral College 36 min Rupedog 14
Donald Trump 49 min DaddyO 3
Are they stupid or insane or both? 1 hr West 11th 27
Are you still looking for the perfect Mother's ... (Apr '09) 2 hr liberalismisallfu... 15
Gays 3 hr MrFartmanGuestsux... 17
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,524

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC