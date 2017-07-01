Former Lincoln-Way board member McFadden found dead at home
An autopsy was conducted Thursday, and the cause of death is pending toxicology reports, said Kevin Stevenson, Will County chief deputy coroner. There were no visible signs of trauma to the body and foul play is not suspected, he said.
